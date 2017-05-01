Rulings Roundup: Recap the Decisions of the Tony Awards Administration Committee from the 2016-17 Season!

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has been meeting all year to discuss the eligibility of the 2016-17 Broadway productions all leading up to Tuesdays big announcement... the Tony nominations.

Need a recap before the nominations announcement tomorrow? Below, we've rounded up all rulings from all four meeting. Apart from these specific decisions, all other eligibility rulings were consistent with opening night billing.

The First Meeting

October 14, 2016

-Andy Blankenbuehler, who choreographed CATS (based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne), has been deemed ineligible in the Best Choreography category.

-The committee determined that the newly renovated Hudson Theatre will be deemed a Tony eligible theatre, beginning in the 2016-2017 season. The theatre, located on West 44th Street, will have a minimum of 970 seats without the use of the orchestra pit and 948 seats when the orchestra pit is utilized by a production.

The Second Meeting

January 26, 2017

-Simon McBurney will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in The Encounter.

-Will Duke will be considered eligible along with Michael Levine in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on The Encounter.

-Bryce Pinkham and Lora Lee Gayer will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Holiday Inn.

-Denis Arndt and Mary-Louise Parker will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in Heisenberg.

-Chuck Cooper, Tavi Gevinson, John Glover, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Harold Perrineau and Joel Grey will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Featured Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in The Cherry Orchard.

-Nathan Lane, John Goodman, Jefferson Mays, Holland Taylor, Sherie Rene Scott and Robert Morse will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Featured Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in The Front Page.

-Christian Borle will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Falsettos.

-James Lapine will be considered eligible in the Best Direction of a Musical category for his work on Falsettos.

-Bobby Conte Thornton will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in A Bronx Tale.

-Ben Platt will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Dear Evan Hansen.

-The Present (author: Andrew Upton) will be considered eligible in the Best Play category.

The Third Meeting

April 6, 2017

-Tracy Christensen will be considered eligible in the Best Costume Design of a Musical category for her work on Sunset Boulevard.

-David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for their work on Sunset Boulevard.

-Gideon Glick will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Significant Other.

-Tony Shalhoub, Jessica Hecht and Danny DeVito will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Featured Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in Arthur Miller's The Price.

The Fourth Meeting

April 28, 2017

-Jon Jon Briones and Eva Noblezada will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Miss Saigon.

-Henry Shields will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in The Play That Goes Wrong.

-Phillipa Soo will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Amélie, A New Musical.

-Jefferson Mays and Jennifer Ehle will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in Oslo.

-Andy Karl will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Groundhog Day The Musical.

-Peter Darling and Ellen Kane will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Choreography category for their work on Groundhog Day The Musical.

-Laura Linney will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes.

-David Hyde Pierce will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Hello, Dolly!.

-Larry Hochman will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for his work on Hello, Dolly!.

-Christian Borle will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Charlie and The Chocolate Factory.

-Christy Altomare will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Anastasia.

-Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty will be considered eligible in the Best Original Score category for their work on Anastasia.

-Alexander Dodge and Aaron Rhyne will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design in a Musical category for their work on Anastasia.

-John Benjamin Hickey will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for his performance in Six Degrees of Separation.

-Corey Cott and Laura Osnes will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Bandstand.

-Jayne Houdyshell and Condola Rashad will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play category for their respective performances in A Doll's House, Part 2.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Tony and Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Spacey, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017(8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Related Articles