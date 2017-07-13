Welcome to Amsterdam: Is PASSING STRANGE On Its Way Back to Broadway?

Today, the New York Post has reported that the Tony nominated psychedelic rock musical, Passing Strange, by musicians Stew and Heidi Rodewald could be on its way back to the Broadway stage.

Riedel reports that the Wilma Theater in Philadelphia will be producing the show in winter of 2018, with Stew and Rodewald overseeing the production.

It will be directed by Tea Alagic, a director known for well-received off-Broadway and regional productions, including a recent production of Constellations at the Wilma.

It is reported that Broadway producer John Hart is keeping an eye on the production, with hopes to bring it Broadway next spring. He tells Riedel "When I saw the original production, it took my breath away. I'm very excited about seeing it in Philadelphia."

Passing Strange is a comedy-drama rock musical about a young black man's journey of self-discovery about family, cultures, spirituality, love, drugs, sex and music. The original Broadway run received seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical. The show received one win for Best Book of a Musical.

Related Articles