Vocal Selections from DEAR EVAN HANSEN Now Available!

Nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Original Score and Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere. With advanced ticket sales in excess of $20 million and its soundtrack debut at #8 on the Top 200 Album Billboard chart, it is on track to be one of the most successful Broadway musicals of all time. The show officially opened on Broadway on December 4, 2016, after a successful Off-Broadway run. Now vocal selctions from the show are available through Hal Leonard.

The musical features a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul who were both personally involved in editing and approving the Hal Leonard Vocal Selections. Pasek and Paul won an Oscar for Best Original Song for being the lyricists behind "City of Stars" from La La Land. They have also received numerous awards for their previous stage productions A Christmas Story, The Musical; Dogfight; James and the Giant Peach; and Edges.

The Dear Evan Hansen folio is arranged for voice with piano accompaniment and includes 13 songs from the soundtrack, including: Anybody Have a Map? * Disappear * For Forever * Good for You * If I Could Tell Her * Only Us * Requiem * Sincerely, Me * So Big/So Small * To Break in a Glove * Waving Through a Window * Words Fail * You Will Be Found.

Dear Evan Hansen Vocal Selections retails for $19.99 and is available from music and book stores everywhere or by visiting www.halleonard.com.

Founded in 1947, Hal Leonard is the world's largest music print educational publisher and digital content provider, producing educational materials, songbooks, sheet music, reference books, DVDs, magazines, eBooks, digital sheet music, apps and more. The company is also a major distributor of music technology products, selling and marketing the most popular software, hard goods and accessories available today, to musicians and recording enthusiasts around the world. In its more than 220,000 available publications and products, Hal Leonard represents many of the world's best known and most respected publishers, artists, songwriters, arrangers and manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI and also has domestic offices in Winona, MN; New Jersey and Boston, and offices abroad in Australia, Belgium, China, Germany, Holland, Italy, Switzerland and the United Kingdom

Related Articles