VIDEO: They've Got the Right- Watch Julia Murney, Lauren Molina, Robert Lenzi & More Sing from ASSASSINS at Yale Rep

Yale Repertory Theatre will continue its 50th Anniversary Season with a new production of ASSASSINS (March 17-April 8), starring Stanley Bahorek (Giuseppe Zangara), Stephen DeRosa (Charles Guiteau), Lucas Dixon (John Hinckley), Austin Durant (Proprietor), Dylan Frederick (Balladeer), P.J. Griffith (Leon Czolgosz), Richard R. Henry (Samuel Byck), Fred Inkley (Bystander), Courtney Jamison (Bystander), Jay Aubrey Jones (Bystander), Robert Lenzi (John Wilkes Booth), Lauren Molina (Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme), Julia Murney (Sara Jane Moore), Brian Ray Norris (Bystander), Sana "Prince" Sarr (Bystander), and Liz Wisan (Bystander).



United in states of disillusionment and alienation, nine men and women emerge from The Shadows of the 19th and 20th centuries to take what they believe is their best-and only-shot at the American Dream. Fueled by our national populism in politics and in song, this Tony Award-winning musical masterpiece is a bone-chilling thrill ride through U.S. history. For additional information, visit yalerep.org.

Below, watch as the company performs the show's anthem, "Everybody's Got the Right."

