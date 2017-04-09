VIDEO: Sir Ian McKellen Visits Turkey to Discuss Arts of Stage and Screen and Equality Issues

Renowned star of stage and film Sir Ian McKellen recently visited Turkey to share his work and opinions. Watch the British Council discuss Shakespeare, equality and representation, and anecdotes with the engaging actor below!

The interview took place at Bo?aziçi University and made points about learning the craft. McKellen is visiting Turkey as a guest of the Istanbul Theatre Festival and will receive an honorary cinema award.

McKellen most recently appeared on Broadway in the revivals of Waiting for Godot and No Man's Land. His other Broadway credits include Dance of Death, Ian McKellen: A Knight Out at the Lyceum, Wild Honey, Ian McKellen: Acting Shakespeare, Amadeus -- which won him a Tony in 1981 -- and The Promise. In the West End, McKellen has starred in A Scent of Flowers, Richard II, Edward II, Macbeth, Othello, King Lear, The Seagull, The Tempest and many more productions.

Related Articles