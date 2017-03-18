VIDEO: SOUSATZKA Company and Garth Drabinsky On His 'Comeback'

Check out a new CBC News segment on the comeback of theatrical producer Garth Drabinsky below as he gears up for the opening night of Sousatzka!

Based on the original novel Madame Sousatzka written by Bernice Rubens, SOUSATZKA is set in London, England in 1982 and tells the story of a musical prodigy torn between two powerful women from vastly different worlds: his mother, a political refugee from South Africa and his piano teacher, a brilliant eccentric with a shattered past. These two proud, iconoclastic women must ultimately cross cultural and racial divides to find common ground, or else jeopardize the young musician's destiny.

SOUSATZKA stars Tony Award®-winner Victoria Clark (The Light In The Piazza), Tony Award®-nominee Montego Glover (Memphis), two-time Tony Award®-winner Judy Kaye (Phantom of the Opera, Nice Work if You Can Get it), and features the Broadway debut of Jordan Barrow (The Tempest / Shakespeare in the Park).

The cast of 47 Canadian and American performers also includes principals Ryan Allen, Sara Jean Ford, Fuschia!, John Hillner, Virginia Preston, Christianne Tisdale and Nick Wyman.

The impressive ensemble includes Jewelle Blackman, Ben Bogen, Karen Burthwright, Mark Cassius, Janelle Cooper, Réjean Cournoyer, Alvin Crawford, Saccha Dennis, Bernard Dotson, Rebecca Eichenberger, Shiloh Goodin, Kira Guloien, Mary Gutzi, Tevyn Hill, Jordan Fife Hunt, Erin Lamar, Eryn LeCroy, James Levesque, Hailey Lewis, David Lindo-Reid, Monique Lund, Alison McCaughney, Cory O'Brien, Travis Pratt, Mya Puryear, Jack Rennie, Tim Shew, Jamal Shuriah, David Silvestri, Kaden Stephen, Eva Tavares, Tryphena Wade, Charles Wallace, J.D Webster and Jonathan Winsby.

