VIDEO: On This Day, March 24- The 1994 Revival of CAROUSEL Waltzes Onto Broadway

Mar. 24, 2017  
On this day in 1994, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's Carousel opened at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

The revival starred Sally Murphy as Julie Jordan, Michael Hayden as Billy Bigelow, and made a star of a newcomer named Audra Ann McDonald as Carrie Pipperidge. The supporting cast included starred Taye Diggs, making his Broadway debut as well as Brian d'Arcy James, and Eddie Korbich.

The production opened on March 24, 1994 and ran for 322 performances. The revival was the winner of five Tony Awards, including best musical revival, as well as the first of six record-breaking Tony Awards for Audra McDonald.

Revisit the production with their performance at the 1994 Tony Awards, featuring Sally Murphy, Michael Hayden, and Shirley Verrett, and the company of "Carousel" singing the show's timeless anthem, "Youl'll Never Walk Alone."

