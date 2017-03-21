VIDEO: On This Day, March 21: Kings of Broadway! THE PRODUCERS Begins A Sold-Out Broadway Run

On this day in 2001, previews began for Mel Brooks' and Susan Stroman's hotly anticipated musical adaptation of his classic comedy The Producers. A sign of the success to come, on this historic morning, a lengthy line of ticket buyers made its way down the street from the St. James box office, welcoming the buzzy new show to the neighborhood.

The musical was adapted by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan from Brooks 1968 film of the same name, and included lyrics and music by Brooks and Glen Kelly. The story concerns two theatrical producers who scheme to get rich by overselling interests in a Broadway flop. Complications arise when the show unexpectedly turns out to be successful.



The original production opened on Broadway on April 19, 2001, starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, and was an instant smash. It ran for 2,502 performances, winning a record-breaking 12 Tony Awards. It spawned a successful London production running for three years, national tours, many productions internationally and a 2005 film version.

Re-live the glory days of this landmark show with an archived clip of Lane and Broderick singing the first act duet, "We Can Do It" on the Today Show with Matt Lauer.

