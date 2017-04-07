VIDEO: On This Day, April 7- ROCK OF AGES Hits Broadway with Its Best Shot

ON THIS DAY
On this day in 2009. Rock of Ages enjoyed a heavy metal Broadway opening at the Brooks Atkinson Theater.

In 1987 on the Sunset Strip, a small town girl met a big city rocker and in LA's most famous rock club, they fell in love to the greatest songs of the '80s. It's ROCK OF AGES, an arena-rock love story told through the mind-blowing, face-melting hits of Journey, Bon Jovi, Poison and many more. Don't miss this awesomely good time about dreaming big, playing loud and partying on.

The five-time Tony Award nominated musical ROCK OF AGES moved from The Brooks Atkinson Theatre to the Helen Hayes Theatre, opening March 24, 2011. ROCK OF AGES played its final performance at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Sunday, January 9, 2011.

Re-live all the hair-raising 80's fun with the show's medley from the 2009 Tony Awards.

