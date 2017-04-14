VIDEO: On This Day, April 14: MOTOWN Motown The Musical Opens on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2013, Motown the Musical opened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

With just $800 borrowed from his family, Motown founder Berry Gordy, goes from featherweight boxer to heavyweight music mogul, discovering and launching the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and many more. Motown the Musical uncovers the true story of the legendary record label that changed music history and created the soundtrack of a generation.

The Tony nominated Motown the Musical received its world premiere in April 2013 in New York with Berry Gordy and legendary Motown artists Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson, Mary Wilson, Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder attending opening night. The show began its West End run in February 2016 with Gordy, Robinson and Wilson once again supporting the show on opening night. Subsequently, during the London run, The Four Tops and Martha Reeves have also visited the production. The first US National Tour opened to critical acclaim in Spring 2014 in Chicago and continues to play to packed houses across America.

To commemorate this anniversary, enjoy a clip of the cast's rockin' medley at the 2013 Tony Awards.

