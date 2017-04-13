VIDEO: On This Day, April 13: Happy Birthday, Liz Callaway!

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

Today we celebrate the birthday of Broadway's Liz Callaway. This award-winning actress, singer and recording artist made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG. She received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in BABY, and for five years, sang Memory as Grizabella in CATS. She has also starred in the original casts of MISS SAIGON, THE THREE MUSKETEERS, and THE LOOK OF LOVE.

Callaway sang the Academy Award-nominated song 'Journey to the Past' in the animated feature Anastasia, a story which had made its way to Broadway this season.

Liz is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's THE RETURN OF JAFAR, and ALADDIN AND THE KING OF THIEVES. Other film work includes the singing voice of the title character in THE SWAN PRINCESS, LION KING 2: SIMBA'S PRIDE, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and THE BRAVE LITTLE TOASTER GOES TO MARS.

To celebrate this star of stage and screen, check out her most recent performance of "Journey to the Past" from the animated film turned Broadway show, Anastasia. Happy Birthday, Liz!

