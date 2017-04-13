ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, April 13: Happy Birthday, Liz Callaway!

Apr. 13, 2017  

Today we celebrate the birthday of Broadway's Liz Callaway. This award-winning actress, singer and recording artist made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG. She received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in BABY, and for five years, sang Memory as Grizabella in CATS. She has also starred in the original casts of MISS SAIGON, THE THREE MUSKETEERS, and THE LOOK OF LOVE.

Callaway sang the Academy Award-nominated song 'Journey to the Past' in the animated feature Anastasia, a story which had made its way to Broadway this season.

Liz is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's THE RETURN OF JAFAR, and ALADDIN AND THE KING OF THIEVES. Other film work includes the singing voice of the title character in THE SWAN PRINCESS, LION KING 2: SIMBA'S PRIDE, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and THE BRAVE LITTLE TOASTER GOES TO MARS.

To celebrate this star of stage and screen, check out her most recent performance of "Journey to the Past" from the animated film turned Broadway show, Anastasia. Happy Birthday, Liz!

VIDEO: On This Day, April 13: Happy Birthday, Liz Callaway!
Click Here to Play!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube

  • VIDEO: On This Day, April 13: Happy Birthday, Liz Callaway!
  • VIDEO: Former Elphabas Jackie Burns, Teal Wicks, and Carrie Manolakos Unite to Support Arts for Autism
  • VIDEO: He'll Be Back! Watch Brian d'Arcy James Record HAMILTON Opening Message
  • VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Sneak Peek at THREE WAY Opera, Opening at BAM's Fishman Space, 6/15-18
  • VIDEO: Funny Or Die Updates United Airlines' 'Orchestra' Video Showing Passenger Ejection
  • VIDEO: You're Gonna Love Her- Watch Olivier Winner Amber Riley Sing DREAMGIRLS!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com