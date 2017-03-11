VIDEO: Laura Michelle Kelly & Company Discuss the Strength of Women in THE KING AND I

Next up for the National Tour of The King and I, which won a Tony Award for Best Revival in 2015, is Houston's Hobby Center, where it will play March 14-19. Laura Michelle Kelly (Anna Leonowens) and Jose Llana (King of Siam) lead the production, with Joan Almedilla as Lady Thiang, Brian Rivera as Kralahome, Manna Nichols as Tuptim, Kavin Panmeechao as Lun Tha, Anthony Chanas Prince Chulalongkorn, Graham Montgomery as Louis Leonowens and Baylen Thomas as Captain Orton/Sir Edward Ramsey.

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, THE KING AND I boasts a score which features such beloved classics asGetting To Know You, Hello Young Lovers, Shall We Dance, I Have Dreamed, and Something Wonderful. Set in 1860's Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Below, watch as the company discusses the strength of female characters in the show, and well as what sets this revival apart from others!

