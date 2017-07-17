VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan Sings New Alan Menken Song for TANGLED THE SERIES

At the end of the TANGLED: THE SERIES panel at D23 Expo 2017, a brand new song written by Alan Menken debuted, performed by Broadway's Jeremy Jordan (NEWSIES, BONNIE AND CLYDE), voice of Varian in the series. Check it out below!

The cast and creative team of DisneyChannel's animated series TANGLED: THE SERIES gave fans a hair-raising good time at the D23 Expo 2017 on Sunday, July 16. Stars Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, Eden Espinosa and Jeremy Jordan, along with executive producer Chris Sonnenburg, head writer and co-producer Jase Ricci, co-executive producer Ben Balistreri and art director Alan Bodner participated in a Q&A panel, where they shared some of the magic involved in bringing the series to life.



The cast and producers also did a meet and greet with fans at Talent Central before Mandy and Zachary served as Grand Marshals of the final parade of the Expo.



