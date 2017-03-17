VIDEO: Jay Armstrong Johnson and Andrew Keenan-Bolger are 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen' at Broadway Backwards!

Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Jay Armstrong Johnson came together in a giddy, delightful duet of "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" from The Sound of Music. The pair gleefully gallivanted across the stage as a confident Johnson wooed the naive, innocent Keenan-Bolger through a charmingly updated romp through the classic.



The 12th Annual Broadway Backwards on March, 13, 2017, where men sing songs intended for women and vice versa without changing pronouns, shattered fundraising records, bringing in an impressive $522,870 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

