BC/EFA
Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

VIDEO: Jay Armstrong Johnson and Andrew Keenan-Bolger are 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen' at Broadway Backwards!

Mar. 17, 2017  

Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Jay Armstrong Johnson came together in a giddy, delightful duet of "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" from The Sound of Music. The pair gleefully gallivanted across the stage as a confident Johnson wooed the naive, innocent Keenan-Bolger through a charmingly updated romp through the classic.

The 12th Annual Broadway Backwards on March, 13, 2017, where men sing songs intended for women and vice versa without changing pronouns, shattered fundraising records, bringing in an impressive $522,870 to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

VIDEO: Jay Armstrong Johnson and Andrew Keenan-Bolger are 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen' at Broadway Backwards!
Click Here to Play!


Related Articles

From This Author Stage Tube

  • VIDEO: Watch Highlights of THE WHITE SNAKE at Baltimore Center Stage
  • VIDEO: Watch Highlights of Riverside Theatre's MAME Starring Michele Ragusa, George Dvorsky and More!
  • VIDEO: Jay Armstrong Johnson and Andrew Keenan-Bolger are 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen' at Broadway Backwards!
  • VIDEO: Watch the National Endowment for the Arts Accept Their 2016 Tony Award
  • VIDEO: Watch Josh Groban, Andrew Rannells & More Gender Swap at Broadway Backwards!
  • VIDEO: First Look at Episode 4 of the National Ballet of Canada's PINOCCHIO

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com