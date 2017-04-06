VIDEO: HAMILTON's Jordan Fisher Releases New Song 'Always Summer'

Jordan Fisher, who currently stars as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the hit Broadway musical HAMILTON, has just released a new song entitled "Always Summer" on Hollywood Records.

Working with Hamilton director, Thomas Kail, Fisher recently starred as "Doody" in Fox's 5-time Emmy award winning production of Grease: Live for which MTV and People Magazine deemed him a breakout star. Following his top 40 single "All About Us," the Hollywood Records artist released his eponymous debut EP in August with his first full-length album dropping in early 2017.

Fisher grew up in the theater and began his journey to Hollywood at 13 years old, since then lighting up the small screen in television projects such as the Teen Beach Movie franchise, "Liv and Maddie," and "The Secret Life of the American Teenager."

"Always Summer" is available now:

Download: http://hollywoodrecs.co/JordanAlwaysS...

Streaming: http://hollywoodrecs.co/JordanAlwaysS...

Follow Jordan Fisher:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/jordanfisherofficial

Instagram: http://instagram.com/jordan_fisher

Snapchat: http://snapchat.com/add/jordan_fisher

Twitter: http://twitter.com/jordan_fisher





Related Articles