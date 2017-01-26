VIDEO: First Look - Patti LuPone, Robert DeNiro Star in THE COMEDIAN

Comingoon.net has shared an exclusive first look at Sony Pictures Classics' THE COMEDIAN, starring Robert De Niro, Patti LuPone (WAR PAINT,GYPSY), Danny DeVito, Edie Falco, Veronica Ferres, Charles Grodin, Cloris Leachman, Lois Smith, and Harvey Keitel. The film hits theaters on February 3rd. Check out the clip below!

In THE COMEDIAN, an aging comic icon, JACKIE BURKE (Robert De Niro) has seen better days. Despite his efforts to reinvent himself and his comic genius, the audience only wants to know him as the former television character he once played. Already a strain on his younger brother (DeVito) and his wife (LuPone), Jackie is forced to serve out a sentence doing community service for accosting an audience member.

While there, he meets HARMONY (Leslie Mann), the daughter of a sleazy Florida real estate mogul (Harvey Keitel), and the two find inspiration in one another resulting in surprising consequences. Through the alchemy of their unlikely friendship, Harmony and Jackie overcome their own emotional damage and emerge as better people.

Taylor Hackford directs from a story by Art Linson and screenplay by Linson, Jeffrey Ross, Richard LaGravenese, and Lewis Friedman.

Related Articles