VIDEO: First Look - Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher in Documentary BRIGHT LIGHTS, Coming to HBO in 2017

As family, friends and fans continue to mourn the passing of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds this week, HBO will soon give an inside look at their close relationship and lives in the new documentary BRIGHT LIGHTS. The documentary, which premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and was among the programming slate at this year's Lincoln Center Film Festival, will debut on the cable network in 2017.

The film features vintage family films, photos and shares intimate stories of the mother and daughter's close bond. The majority of the footage was shot in 2015. Bright Lights is directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens and executive produced by HBO's Sheila Nevins and RatPac's Brett Ratner. Check out a first look below!

HBO this week released a statement paying tribute to Carrie Fisher, in which they describe her as "a great friend and a rare talent who left us so many lasting memories with her wonderful sense of humor and unique and honest perspective on life."

As BWW reported yesterday, HBO will remember Carrie Fisher with an encore presentation of Wishful Drinking this Sunday, Jan. 1 (9:00-10:20 p.m. ET/PT) on the main HBO channel. Debuting in 2010, this feature-length adaptation of the Hollywood icon's hit autobiographical stage production tells the intoxicating tale of her life, combining her raucous one-woman stage performance, interviews with family and friends, and archival footage.

