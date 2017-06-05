DEAR EVAN HANSEN
VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Chronicles Broadway Journey!

Jun. 5, 2017  

Over the past 12 months, more than 40 plays and musicals opened in one of the most moving and exciting Broadway seasons in recent memory, and Dear Evan Hansen is deeply humbled and joy-filled to have been a part of it. Below, enjoy a celebration of the times had, the memories shared, and the friends found.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Nominated for nine Tony Awards, Dear Evan Hansen is currently playing at the Music Box Theatre.


