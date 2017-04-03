VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Cast & Creatives Talk Show's 'Optimistic Message' on NBC

Broadway's new original musical Dear Evan Hansen has been striking a chord with theatergoers of all ages. On yesterday's Sunday TODAY, Joe Fryer spoke with the show's stars Ben Platt and Rachel Bay Jones, as well as composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and writer Steven Levenson about the show's optimistic message, "You will be found." Watch the report below!

About the show: A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is a new American musical about life and the way we live it.



Dear Evan Hansen pairs the three time Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens) with the Tony-nominated composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (A Christmas Story, Dogfight, NBC's "SMASH") and award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Showtime's "Masters of Sex").

Related Articles