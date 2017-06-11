VIDEO: Cast of Broadway's FALSETTOS Performs on THE TONYS

Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells, Stephanie J. Block, Brandon Uranowitz and more cast members from the Broadway revival of FALSETTOS performed on tonight's TONY AWARDS. Watch the performance below! The musical received 5 Tony nominations including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Christian Borle, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Andrew Rannells, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Brandon Uranowitz, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Stephanie Block.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of William Finn and James Lapine's Tony Award-winning musical FALSETTOS played its final performance on January 8th at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The revival began previews on September 29th. The cast of FALSETTOS includes Anthony Rosenthal (as Jason), Tracie Thoms (as Dr. Charlotte), Brandon Uranowitz (as Mendel), Betsy Wolfe (as Cordelia), Stephanie J. Block (as Trina), Christian Borle (as Marvin), and Andrew Rannells (as Whizzer).



FALSETTOS, which won two TONY AWARDS for its score by William Finn and book by William Finn and James Lapine, combines the duo's 1981 musical March of the Falsettos with their 1990 sequel Falsettoland, to tell the story of a gay man named Marvin, his lover Whizzer, Marvin's wife Trina, and their extended family from the early '80s through the early days of the AIDS crisis.

