VIDEO: Ana Villafane, Sergio Trujillo and More Talk Value in R.Evolucion Latina's 'Faces of Broadway,' Episode 2

R. Evolución Latina continues to celebrate and inspire with the motto "Dare to go Beyond." In this second episode of 'Faces of Broadway' they explore the question of being valuable. See what Broadway Artists had to say as they explored their relationship to their art and their humanity in the video below!

This video series shares the stories of artists that have the common belief that together Possibilities are Endless. Featuring: Alex Sanchez (Fosse), Allison Trujillo (Mamma Mia), Ana Flavia Zuim (Hamilton), Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet), Andy Señor Jr.,(On Your Feet) Daphne Rubin Vega (RENT), Doreen Montalvo (On Your Feet), Eduardo Hernandez (On Your Feet), Elise Santora (In The Heights), Enrique Segura (The Lion King), Gabriela Garcia (CHICAGO), Genny Lis Padilla (On Your Feet), Giselle Alvarez (Phantom), Jennifer Sanchez (Sunday In the Park with George), Joel Perez (Fun Home), Joseph Melendez (Jesus Christ Superstar), Josie de Guzman (West Side Story), Julio Monge (The Capeman), Kevin Tellez (On Your Feet), Linedy Genao (On Your Feet), Luis Salgado (ROCKY), Marco Zunino (CHICAGO), Marcos Santana (On Your Feet), Olga Merediz (In The Heights), Rolando Morales Matos (The Lion King), Sergio Trujillo (A Bronx Tale), Tanairi Vazquez (Hamilton), Tony Chiroldes (In The Heights), Vanessa Aspillaga (Ana In the Tropics), and Victor Pablo (On Your Feet).

Founder/director Luis Salgado said, "Each day, each year we ask ourselves how can we continue to share light in our society. It is by celebrating the individual truth of these artists that we manage to further grow, inspire new generations and validate that we are all human in our diverse life experiences. This is why this series is very important to our organization and we are grateful for every voice shared in them."

For more information, visit REvolucionLatina.org.

