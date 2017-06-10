VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY Finale: WORK! The Schuyler Sisters Close Out the 2016 Ceremony

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

Today brings us to the finale of 30 Days of TONY and what better way to go out than to pick up where we left off last year?

To bring the 2016 show to a close, host James Corden welcomed the Tony Award-winning cast of Hamilton, including winners Renee Elise Goldsberry and Leslie Odom Jr., to the stage to seal the evening with a special performance of dedicated to the greatest city in the world.

As we eagerly await this Sunday's festivities and look forward to all the new Tony memories to come.let's flashback to last year, when Ham was the man on top and the mystery of brand- new Broadway season awaited us.

Related Articles