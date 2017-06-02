VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 9: BILLY ELLIOT Dances Away with the Tony Awards

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

In 2009, the British musical Billy Elliot danced into the Tonys, bringing tons of acclaim and a few Olivier Awards with it. With a plot centered around a young boy fighting for his right to pursue his passion for dance, Peter Darling's innovative choreography was the heart of Billy's courageous story.

From the achingly graceful ballet work to the "Angry Dance" tap number they performed on the 2009 show, Peter's vast dance language and intricate emotional storytelling electrified audiences and helped the show to take home ten Tonys, including one for Mr. Darling himself.

Peter has returned to Broadway this season, bringing the citizens of Punxatawney to vivid physical life in Groundhog Day. Before his dancers hit the big stage next Sunday, flashback to the 2009 Tonys when Trent Kowalik and the ensemble of Billy Elliot brought the house down with 'Angry Dance'

