2017 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 9: BILLY ELLIOT Dances Away with the Tony Awards

Jun. 2, 2017  

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

In 2009, the British musical Billy Elliot danced into the Tonys, bringing tons of acclaim and a few Olivier Awards with it. With a plot centered around a young boy fighting for his right to pursue his passion for dance, Peter Darling's innovative choreography was the heart of Billy's courageous story.

From the achingly graceful ballet work to the "Angry Dance" tap number they performed on the 2009 show, Peter's vast dance language and intricate emotional storytelling electrified audiences and helped the show to take home ten Tonys, including one for Mr. Darling himself.

Peter has returned to Broadway this season, bringing the citizens of Punxatawney to vivid physical life in Groundhog Day. Before his dancers hit the big stage next Sunday, flashback to the 2009 Tonys when Trent Kowalik and the ensemble of Billy Elliot brought the house down with 'Angry Dance'

VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 9: BILLY ELLIOT Dances Away with the Tony Awards
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles


4 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: GROUNDHOG DAY or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Musical

From This Author Stage Tube



  • VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 9: BILLY ELLIOT Dances Away with the Tony Awards
  • VIDEO: Norma's Debut! See Archived Footage from the Premiere Production of SUNSET BOULEVARD
  • VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 10: Andy Blankenbuehler Brings HAMILTON's Yorktown to the Beacon
  • VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals for ROMY & MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION at 5th Avenue Theatre
  • VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 11: Carol Channing Joins the Tony Parade
  • VIDEO: Inside Rehearsals for NEXT Concert Series: Bridge the Gap

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com