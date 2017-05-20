VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 22: Everything's Coming Up Patti!

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

We've got nothing to hit but the heights on Day 22. with the one and only Patti LuPone in her Tony Award-winning turn as the biggest mother of them all, Mama Rose Hovick.

Lupone first portrayed Rose at Chicago's Ravinia Festival in August 2006, in a concert production. Producer Jack Viertel, the artistic director of New York City Center Encores! saw the production and contacted Arthur Laurents afterward, requesting that he direct a new fully staged production of the show for a new summer "Encores!" program.

Directed by Arthur Laurents, the production also featured Laura Benanti as Louise, Boyd Gaines as Herbie and Leigh Ann Larkin as June. Lenora Nemetz, Marilyn Caskey, and Alison Fraser played the strippers Mazeppa, Electra, and Tessie Tura.

The show moved to Broadway in the spring of 2008 and was lauded by critics. It picked up eight Tony nominations and won three for its leading cast.

Re-live the magic of Tony nominee, Patti Lupone, and Tony award winners, Boyd Gaines and Laura Benanti, with their performance of, "Everything's Coming Up Roses"!

