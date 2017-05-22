VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 20: Christian Borle Swashbuckles His Way to a Tony Win

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

Today we sail back to 2012 when Broadway favorite (and Best Leading Actor in a Musical nominee) Christian Borle picked up his first of two Tony Awards for his work on the Peter Pan prequel, Peter and the Starcatcher.

Tony-winning Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair... and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

Playing dastardly villain, Black Stache, Borle charmed audiences and critics alike leading him to the greatest pirate treasure of all- a Tony!

See Christian accept the award here:

Related Articles