Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jul. 30
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, July 30, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
7/31/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in AMERICAN SOUP at Creative Place International
Click Here for More Information
7/31/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at Fireside Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/31/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE PUBLIC THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at The Public Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/31/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in WICKED at Broadway and National Tour
Click Here for More Information
7/31/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in WICKED at Broadway and National Tour
Click Here for More Information
7/31/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in BOOK OF MORMON at Neil Simon Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/31/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in BOOK OF MORMON at Neil Simon Theatre
Click Here for More Information
7/31/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE WOLVES at Lincoln Center Theater
Click Here for More Information
7/31/2017 - 8/1/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATRE EXILE 2017-18 SEASON at Theatre Exile
Click Here for More Information
7/31/2017 Submission---Role of Billy in LIGHTS OUT: NAT KING COLE at People's Light
Click Here for More Information
7/31/2017 Submission in RUNAWAY HOME at Fountain Theatre
Click Here for More Information
8/1/2017 Stage Manager in CASA MANANA 2017-18 SEASON at Casa Manana
Click Here for More Information
8/1/2017 Stage Manager in CASA MANANA 2017-18 SEASON at Casa Manana
Click Here for More Information
8/1/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE WITCHES at City of Rancho Cucamonga/Main Street Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
8/1/2017 - 8/2/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in JEWISH ENSEMBLE THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at Jewish Ensemble Theatre
Click Here for More Information
8/1/2017 Submission in LITTLE BUNNY FOO FOO at Actors Theatre of Louisville
Click Here for More Information
8/1/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in WICKED at Broadway and National Tour
Click Here for More Information
8/1/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in WICKED at Broadway and National Tour
Click Here for More Information
8/1/2017 Stage Manager in THE ANOINTING OF DRACULA: A GRAND GUIGNOL at Theater Emory
Click Here for More Information
8/1/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in THE DEATH OF THE MOON at MC Theatrical Productions LLC
Click Here for More Information
8/1/2017 - 8/2/2017 Equity Performer Auditions in THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Norris Theatre
Click Here for More Information
8/1/2017 - 8/3/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in PARISIAN WOMAN at Broadway Theatre TBA
Click Here for More Information
8/2/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at Fireside Theatre
Click Here for More Information
8/2/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at Fireside Theatre
Click Here for More Information
8/2/2017 OPEN Male Singers in HOLIDAY VOICES OF LIBERTY at Walt Disney World Company
Click Here for More Information
8/2/2017 OPEN Female Singers in HOLIDAY VOICES OF LIBERTY at Walt Disney World Company
Click Here for More Information
8/2/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY at Page 73 Productions
Click Here for More Information
8/2/2017 Submission in A CONNECTICUT CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodspeed Opera House
Click Here for More Information
8/3/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at Fireside Theatre
Click Here for More Information
8/3/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at Fireside Theatre
Click Here for More Information
For more Equity Auditions, click here.
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Related Articles
From This Author Audition Roundup