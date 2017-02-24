LaChanze Releases FEELING GOOD EP Today Ahead of Highline Ballroom Show

LaCHANZE - the Tony Award-winning actress and concert star of The Color Purple, If/Then, Once on This Island and more - has recorded a special EP "Feeling Good," featuring musical highlights of her electric new concert of the same name at The Highline Ballroom.

The show will debut on Monday, February 27, 2017 in anticipation of an upcoming national tour. The recording is out today, Friday, February 24, 2017.

"Feeling Good is a peek into my life through song," she explains. "Since our preview back in 2014 at Joe's Pub we have been reworking the material to include original music as well as new arrangements starting with the title song, arranged by Michael Olatuja. I've been flirting with the idea of a concert that explores my life for three years. I am currently working on my memoir and this process has inspired this evening of music. We use Jazz, Rock and Soul, along with contemporary Broadway compositions to take you on this journey."

When "Feeling Good" had its world premiere at Washington DC's Kennedy Center last year, BroadwayWorld praised "her ability to deliver exceptional vocals mixed with authentic emotions. Add to that her charm, seemingly natural ability to draw the audience in as if the event is an intimate music sharing experience among friends."

LaCHANZE is Broadway and concert star who won the 2006 Tony Award for "Best Actress in a Musical" in the original cast of The Color Purple. Other Broadway credits include If/Then, Once on This Island (Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Ragtime, Company and Uptown It's Hot. She starred Off-Broadway in Dessa Rose (Obie Award and Drama Desk Award nomination), The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin (Drama Desk nomination) and Inked Baby. Other theater credits include The Wiz, Baby, From the Mississippi Delta and Spunk. Film credits include The Help, Side Effects, Breaking Upwards, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Disney's Hercules, For Love or Money and Leap of Faith. Television credits include "Person of Interest," "Handel's Messiah Rocks" (Emmy Award), "Lucy" (CBS TV movie), "Law & Order: SVU," "Sex and the City," "New York Undercover" and "The Cosby Show." Her debut childrens book Little Diva was called "endearing" and "sophisticated" by Booklist.

LaCHANZE will present "Feeling Good" at The Highline Ballroom on Monday, February 27, 2017 at 8:00 PM. The venue is located at 431 West 16th Street, between Ninth and Tenth Avenues. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door. VIP tickets are available $65. Please visit HighlineBallroom.com for seats.

For more about LaCHANZE, visit www.MsLaChanze.com or follow her on Twitter @LaChanze.

