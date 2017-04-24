Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 4/23-4/24/2017

1) In a Crowd of Thousands! Meet the Full Company of ANASTASIA, Opening Tonight on Broadway

by Meet the Cast - April 24, 2017 The new musical, ANASTASIA, dances into Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) tonight, April 24, 2017, produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit) and Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening). The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor and Mary Beth Peil. Scroll down to get to know the company before they take their opening bows! (more...)