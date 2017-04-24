Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 4/23-4/24/2017
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, April 24, 2017 - Monday, April 24, 2017.
She's Back Where She Belongs! Bette Midler Takes Her Comedic Opening Night Bow
Jake Gyllenhaal-Led SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Will Get Cast Recording
DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt Among TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World
Photo Flash: First Look - Christy Altomare, Derek Klena and More Bring the Romanovs to Broadway in ANASTASIA!
VIDEO: Jessie Mueller Sings from CAROUSEL for #FlashbackFriday
Kelli O'Hara, Steven Pasquale to Star in City Center Concert Staging of BRIGADOON
In a Crowd of Thousands! Meet the Full Company of ANASTASIA, Opening Tonight on Broadway
by Meet the Cast - April 24, 2017
The new musical, ANASTASIA, dances into Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) tonight, April 24, 2017, produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit) and Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening). The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor and Mary Beth Peil. Scroll down to get to know the company before they take their opening bows! (more...)