Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 4/23-4/24/2017

Apr. 24, 2017  
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, April 24, 2017 - Monday, April 24, 2017. Catch up below!

1) In a Crowd of Thousands! Meet the Full Company of ANASTASIA, Opening Tonight on Broadway
by Meet the Cast - April 24, 2017

The new musical, ANASTASIA, dances into Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) tonight, April 24, 2017, produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit) and Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening). The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor and Mary Beth Peil. Scroll down to get to know the company before they take their opening bows! (more...)


