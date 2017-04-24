In a Crowd of Thousands! Meet the Full Company of ANASTASIA, Opening Tonight on Broadway

The new musical, ANASTASIA, dances into Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) tonight, April 24, 2017, produced by Stage Entertainment, Bill Taylor (Sister Act, Rocky), Tom Kirdahy (It's Only A Play, The Visit) and Hunter Arnold (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening). The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor and Mary Beth Peil. Scroll down to get to know the company before they take their opening bows!

The cast also includes Zach Adkins, Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Janet Dickinson,Constantine Germanacos, Wes Hart, Ian Knauer, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Shina Ann Morris, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing,Nicole Scimeca, Jennifer Smith, Johnny Stellard, Mckayla Twiggs and Allison Walsh.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, and a brand new, original score from Tony Award winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens(lyrics), featuring several of the most beloved songs from the 1997 animated film. Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA comes to Broadway. From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway musical RAGTIME, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920's, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

Christy Altomare (Anya) - Broadway: Mamma Mia! (Sophie). Off-Broadway: Carrie (Sue Snell, MCC). First national tour: Spring Awakening (Wendla). Regional: Daddy Long Legs (Jerrusha); Camelot (Guenevere, Chicago); Anastasia (Anya, Hartford Stage, Connecticut Critics Circle Award). Television: "The Big C." Cast recording: Carrie. Original music (singer/songwriter): After You, Waiting for You. BFA in Musical Theatre, CCM. Love and thanks to the creative team, cast and crew, Telsey + Co., Station 3, Edie Robb, Abrams, teachers, family, and all who have supported me throughout this journey. I love you all!

Derek Klena (Dmitry) - Broadway: The Bridges of Madison County (OBC), Wicked. Off-Broadway: Dogfight (Second Stage, Clive Barnes Award nomination), Carrie (MCC). Regional: Anastasia (Hartford Stage), Diner (Signature Theatre, Delaware Theatre Company), Unknown Soldier (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Hairspray (Hollywood Bowl). Television: "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"; "Quantico"; "Blue Bloods"; "Law and Order: SVU"; "Carrie Diaries." So much love and appreciation to the Anastasia team, Telsey + Co., Gersh, and my amazing family, friends, and mentors for their endless love and support.

John Bolton (Vlad) - Broadway/NY: Dames at Sea (Astaire nomination); A Christmas Story (Drama Desk nomination); Curtains; Monty Python's Spamalot; Contact; Titanic; How to Succeed...; Damn Yankees. Guys and Dolls (Carnegie Hall), NY Pops and NY Philharmonic headliner, host of Off-Broadway's Pageant. TV: "Madam Secretary," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Elementary," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," "Boardwalk Empire," "Gossip Girl," "Law and Order: Criminal Intent," "Ed," "Show Boat," "The Savages," "All My Children," "As the World Turns." BA in Journalism. @ItsJohnBolton

Ramin Karimloo (Gleb) - Ramin Karimloo was born in Iran. Theater: White Rabbit Red Rabbit (NYC), Evita (Che, Vancouver Opera), The Secret Garden (Archibald Craven), Prince of Broadway (Tokyo/Osaka), Les Misérables (Valjean, Tony nomination), The Phantom of the Opera (Phantom, West End), Love Never Dies (Phantom, Olivier nomination), Miss Saigon (Chris), Sunset Boulevard (Joe Gillis), Pirates of Penzance. TV/Film: "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "The Spa" (Sky), "Life's Too Short" (BBC), Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables 25th Anniversary (Universal). @raminkarimloo

Caroline O'Connor (Countess Lily) - Broadway: Miss Shields in A Christmas Story the Musical, Velma in Chicago. West End: Mabel Normand in Mack and Mabel (Olivier nomination); On The Town; Romance, Romance; Street Scene; Showboat. Australia: Chicago, West Side Story, Man of La Mancha, Funny Girl, Piaf, Bombshells (Olivier nomination), End Of The Rainbow. Also, Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, Rose in Gypsy, Phyllis in Follies, and Sarah Jane Moore in Assassins. Film: Moulin Rouge and De-Lovely.

Mary Beth Peil (Dowager Empress) - Broadway: Les Liaisons Dangereuses; The Visit; Follies; Women on the Verge...; Sunday in the Park...; Nine; The King and I (Tony nomination). Off-Broadway: many productions with Atlantic Theater (ensemble member and Obie winner); Cheever Evening, Later Life (Playwrights Horizon); First Ladies Suite (Transport Group); Sylvia (MTC); Hedda Gabler (NYTW). Regional: Hartford Stage, La Jolla Playhouse, Arena Stage, About Face, Long Wharf, Yale Rep, Kennedy Center. TV: "The Good Wife" (Jackie); "Dawson's Creek" (Grams); "Law & Order: SVU"; "The Fringe." Film: The Contest, Mirrors, Plagues of Our Fathers, The Reagans, Stepford Wives II, Odd Couple II.

Zach Adkins (Ensemble) - Broadway debut! Recent: Kinky Boots (Charlie, US/First National tour), Murder Ballad (Tom, Cleveland's Playhouse Square), Sweeney Todd (Anthony, Idaho Shakespeare Festival), and Spring Awakening (Melchior, Beck Arts). Proud BWMT. Love and thanks to Abrams, Telsey + Co., Cheryl McDarrel, Timmytam, Allison Mary and Tiger. @zachmadkins

Sissy Bell (Ensemble, Maria Romanov, Marfa) - Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Trip of Love. Tour: Elf. Regional: Chicago, A Chorus Line, The Little Mermaid. BFA, University of Arizona. Endless thanks to MSA and the entire Anastasia team for this dream come true! Friends, teachers, M&M, Daddy, Spooks, and Mommy (my biggest cheerleader): I love you!

Lauren Blackman (Ensemble, Tsarina Alexandra) - Broadway debut (???, ???!). World premiere productions: Anastasia, Hartford Stage; Little Dancer, Kennedy Center. Off-Broadway: Next Thing You Know, original cast and recording; A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. National tours: Hello, Dolly!, Irene Molloy. Immense thanks to the entire creative team, Telsey Casting, LTA, my B's...for mom & dad!

Kathryn Boswell (Swing) - Broadway: Gigi (Swing, u/s Gigi, Liane). Regional: Aida (Amneris, PCLO), Follies (Young Phyllis, Repertory Theatre St. Louis), Les Misérables (Cosette, MTW), Gigi (Kennedy Center). TV: "High Maintenance" (HBO). CCM Bearcat. Thanks to Craig/Telsey + Co., the incredible Anastasia team, and CGF. Love you family, "framily," and Matt. Audience of One.

Kyle Brown (Ensemble, Prince Siegfried) - Broadway: An American in Paris (u/s Henri Baurel), Priscilla Queen of the Desert (OBC, u/s Frank), Legally Blonde (Carlos, u/s Kyle/Dewey). National tours: Wicked (u/s Fiyero), Legally Blonde. Paper Mill: A Chorus Line (Greg). NYC: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Trip of Love (u/s Peter). @kylejbrown001

Kristin Smith Davis (Swing) - Broadway Debut! National tours: South Pacific, Evita, White Christmas. Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Goodspeed, Sacramento Music Circus, St. Louis Rep, Arena Stage. Film: Ted 2. Gratitude to my parents for introducing me to Broadway musicals; love to my husband, Jeremy; and thanks to the amazing teachers in my life. www.kristensmithdavis.com

Janet Dickinson (Ensemble) - Broadway: Bullets Over Broadway; How The Grinch Stole Christmas!; Happiness (Lincoln Center); Chasing Rainbows, Kay (world premiere, Flat Rock Playhouse); Little Dancer, Mary Cassatt (world premiere/ Kennedy Center). Tours: Mrs. Wilkinson in Billy Elliot; 9 to 5. Off-Broadway: Fat Camp; Forbidden Broadway: Rude Awakening. Janet is originally from Bemidji, Minnesota. Thanks to Doug, my family, friends, and agents at Carson/Kolker for all of their support.

Constantine Germanacos (Ensemble, Tsar Nicholas II, Count Ipolitov) - Broadway: Evita. Favorites: The Light in the Piazza (SFBATCC Award); ...Molly Brown (Henry Award nomination); My Fair Lady; Les Misérables; Encores!; Carnegie Hall, Jazz @ LC, Hollywood Bowl, and Sydney Opera House with Kristin Chenoweth. Many thanks to Craig and the creative team. Much love to Jason, my family in San Francisco, Greece, and England. For my Dad. @constantineroman

Wes Hart (Ensemble, Doorman) - After playing Action in the West Side Story Broadway revival, Wes performed in Lucky Guy Off-Broadway and then toured the country with Jersey Boys. Regional credits: Paper Mill Playhouse, MUNY, Goodspeed Musicals, 5th Avenue Theatre, MTWichita, and many others. Thanks to everyone who helped me get here, and to all who support live storytelling.

Ian Knauer (Swing) - Broadway: Dames at Sea; Mamma Mia!; By Jeeves; State Fair. West End: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Savoy Theatre). Six shows at Encores! Ten national/international tours. Film: The Program, Kon-Tiki, D'Ora, Coincidence, By Jeeves. More than 60 roles Off-Broadway and regionally. Numerous concerts and recordings. Graduate of the University of Michigan. www.ian-knauer.com @TheIanKnauer

Ken Krugman (Ensemble, Gorlinsky, Count Leopold) - Broadway & national tours: Jersey Boys, Assassins, Les Misérables, Candide, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Titanic, The Visit. Off-Broadway: Splendora, Passion, Irma la Duce. Film: Let It Snow. TV: "Blue Bloods," "Royal Pains," "Law & Order(s)," "Hope & Faith," "One Life to Live," "Chappelle's Show," Nickelodeon, and "Late Show with David Letterman."

Dustin Layton (Dance Captain, Swing) - Broadway: An American in Paris, The Phantom of the Opera. Regional/Tour: The Phantom of the Opera (National Tour); Phantom: The Las Vegas Spectacular. Love and thanks to Craig, Mom, Dad, and Destiney. I'm so excited for this journey with Anastasia! Proud member of AEA.

Shina Ann Morris (Ensemble, Tatiana Romanov, Dunya, Josephine Baker) - Broadway: Holiday Inn, Cinderella, Annie (Star to Be), Nice Work If You Can Get It, Anything Goes (u/s Erma), West Side Story (Consuela). Tour: Chicago. NY: Encores! The Most Happy Fella, Bells Are Ringing. BFA, University of Michigan. Thanks to God, Mom, Sasha, Dad, family, WB, MM, teachers, Telsey team, Darko, Peggy, Adam, and my heart, Mark.

James A. Pierce III (Ensemble, Von Rothbart) - Broadway: The Lion King. Theatre: Little Dancer (Kennedy Center), On the Town (Paper Mill Playhouse), Santa Fe Opera. Dance Companies: Martha Graham, BalletMet Columbus, Ballet Hispanico, Ailey 2, Complexions. TV/Film/Web: "Love Is A Broadway Hit," "Once A Star" (Vimeo), MTV's "Decoded," "SMASH" (NBC). Shout out to Firestarter Entertainment.

Molly Rushing (Ensemble, Young Anastasia, Paulina) - Broadway debut! Regional: Cinderella (Ella) at the Gateway, Hartford Stage, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, MTWichita, and others. OCU grad. Love to the Rushings, TPG, Peggy, Darko, and the Anastasia team for making several of my childhood dreams come true! And thank you, Mom, for driving me to ballet class.

Nicole Scimeca (Little Anastasia, Alexei Romanov) - Broadway debut! National: How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Hartford: Anastasia. Chicago: Les Misérables (Paramount), The Sound of Music (Lyric Opera). Film: Thrill Ride, Halfway. TV: "Chicago Fire." Thanks to family, friends, Don Buchwald & Associates, Big Mouth Talent, Management by Morgan, and the team of Anastasia for giving Nicole this opportunity. @nicolescimeca9

Johnny Stellard (Ensemble) - Broadway/National Tour: Evita (Original Revival Cast). Off-Broadway: A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. Concerts: Kristin Chenoweth (Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Hollywood Bowl). Regional: MTWichita, Hartford Stage, The Old Globe, North Carolina Theatre, Arkansas Rep, Geva Theatre. Television: PBS's "Live From Lincoln Center," "66th Annual Tony Awards." BFA, Elon University. Thank you, Peggy.

McKayla Twiggs (u/s Little Anastasia, Alexei Romanov) - Happy to be part of this beautiful production! Broadway: Les Misérables revival (Little Cosette, original), Once (Ivanka, original). Film: 37, Winter's Tale. TV: Netflix's "Black Mirror," "Orange is the New Black." 2014 Reading of Anastasia! Thanks to creatives, Telsey, Paradigm, and my loving family! Instagram: @Mckayla_twiggs_official

Allison Walsh (Ensemble, Olga Romanov, Odette) - Broadway: An American in Paris (OBC Ensemble, Lise Dassin alternate). TV: Starz limited series "Flesh and Bone" (8 episodes). The Joffrey Ballet. Thanks to the Anastasia team, Telsey, and Marianne. So much love to my friends, Mom, Dad, Stine, Lil Sis, and Chris. @biggywalsh

Beverly Ward (Ensemble) - Broadway: Epic Proportions. Off-Broadway: A Child?s Christmas in Wales. London: Crazy For You. National tours: Mum, Billy Elliot; Ellie May Chipley, Show Boat; Polly Baker, Crazy For You (Helen Hayes nomination). Regional: Intimate Exchanges, The Last Of The Red Hot Lovers, Falsettos, The Spitfire Grill, She Loves Me.

