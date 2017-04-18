Tony Winner Jane Krakowski to Headline 2017 Globe Gala

The Old Globe will celebrate in style with an Evening of Illusions at the 2017 Globe Gala on Saturday, September 23, in support of the theatre's arts engagement and artistic programs.

The glamorous annual event will feature an exclusive, one-night-only cabaret performance by Jane Krakowski, the Tony Award-winning star of the Broadway musicals She Loves Me and Nine and the hit television series "30 Rock," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and "Ally McBeal." Karen Cohn, Nina Doede, and Sheryl White serve as Co-Chairs.

The can't-miss black-tie event will begin at 6:00 p.m. with an elegant reception of cocktails and hors d'oeuvres on the Globe's Copley Plaza, followed by the performance by Krakowski and her five-piece band at 7:00 p.m. on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. After the performance, dinner and dancing to the music of the Cowling Band will light up Copley Plaza until midnight.

Tickets are $800 (regular seating) and $1,000 (VIP seating) each and include the reception, performance, dinner, and dancing. Tables are also available starting at $8,000. Underwriting levels, which include tickets for the Gala, begin at $4,500 per couple. Valet parking is included in the price of the ticket. To purchase tickets or a table, or to become an underwriter, contact Events Director Eileen Prisby at (619) 684-4146 or eprisby@TheOldGlobe.org.

"The Globe Gala is always one of the great celebrations in San Diego, and this year I'm looking forward to it with real excitement," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Yet again the Gala showcases the luminous talents of a true star, the Broadway and Hollywood great Jane Krakowski. She's going to put on an unforgettable show, and we're thrilled to welcome her. Our Gala Co-Chairs are, like Ms. Krakowski, elegant and sophisticated women who value the wonders of theatre. Karen Cohn, Nina Doede, and Sheryl White are pillars of the arts in San Diego, and they are planning a magical night. I thank them and encourage everyone to support our great theatre at this fabulous party."

The lists of generous underwriters and exciting vendors will be announced at a later date.

The Tony Award-winning Old Globe is one of the country's leading professional regional theatres and has stood as San Diego's flagship arts institution for over 80 years. Under the leadership of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 15 productions of classic, contemporary, and new works on its three Balboa Park stages: the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the 600-seat Old Globe Theatre and the 250-seat Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, both part of The Old Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, and the 605-seat outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, home of its internationally renowned Shakespeare Festival. More than 250,000 people attend Globe productions annually and participate in the theatre's artistic and arts engagement programs. Numerous world premieres such as the 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Bright Star, Allegiance, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and the annual holiday musical Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to enjoy highly successful runs on Broadway and at regional theatres across the country.

Jane Krakowski is most commonly known for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC's Emmy Award-winning "30 Rock." Krakowski was honored with four Emmy nominations for her work on the show, as well as a collective 2009 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, along with additional nominations in that category in 2008 through 2014. She was first introduced to the television mainstream with her Golden Globe Award-nominated portrayal of Elaine Vassal on the Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award-winning "Ally McBeal." Most recently, Krakowski reteamed with her "30 Rock" collaborators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock for the Emmy-nominated "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" for Netflix. Her role as Jacqueline Voorhees earned her an Emmy nomination and a Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Season 2 of the show is currently streaming on Netflix, and season 3 will be available in May 2017. Her other television guest-starring appearances have included iconic shows like "Modern Family," "The Simpsons," "American Dad!" "Younger," and even "Sesame Street."

Last year, Krakowski stared on Broadway in Roundabout Theatre Company's production of She Loves Me (Outer Critics Circle, Astaire, and Drama Desk Awards, Tony Award nomination). The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney said, "Jane Krakowski is absolute bliss!" and Variety's Marilyn Stasio claimed, "The divine Jane Krakowski's comic gifts know no limits!" Krakowski received the 2003 Tony Award for her portrayal of Carla in the Broadway musical Nine opposite Antonio Banderas. Her performance in Nine also earned her a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award. She earned her first Tony nomination for her work in the original Broadway production of Grand Hotel. Her other Broadway credits include Company, Once Upon a Mattress, Tartuffe, and Starlight Express. Krakowski won an Olivier Award while starring in Guys and Dolls with Ewan McGregor in London's West End. She also starred in the City Center Encores! revival of Damn Yankees opposite Sean Hayes. In 2012 Krakowski released her solo debut album, The Laziest Gal in Town, a CD recording captured during her cabaret nightclub debut at the Park Avenue hotspot Feinstein's at Loews Regency. Also in 2012, she performed a one-woman cabaret act to a sold-out crowd at New York's legendary The Town Hall.

Making her film debut as Cousin Vicki in National Lampoon's Vacation, Krakowski has also starred in the films Alfie, The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Pretty Persuasion, Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant, Adult Beginners, Big Stone Gap, and Pixels.

