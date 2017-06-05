Tony Winner Heather Headley to Perform on MACY'S 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS

Grammy and Tony-Award winner Heather Headley will perform a new arrangement of the Elvis Presley hit "If I Can Dream" on Macy's 41st Annual 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS. Headley most recently appeared on Broadway in THE COLOR PURPLE. She received a Tony Award for her performance in 2000's AIDA. Other Broadway credits include THE LION KING and 2013's special concert presentation of Il Divo - A MUSICAL AFFAIR.

The nation's largest pyrotechnic display will come to life over the East River on July 4th, captivating more than 3 million spectators lining the shorelines, waterways, streets and rooftops of the Big Apple and millions more on television coast-to-coast as together they marvel at the nation's largest and most exciting party. Beginning at approximately 9:25 p.m., the first shells will launch the celebration along the shores of Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn with more than 60,000 effects rumbling toward the grand finale.

The 41st edition of the festivities will showcase a 25-minute display featuring never-before-seen shells and effects. Pyro Spectaculars by Souza is once again at the helm of the pyrotechnics that will feature multiple new shells including color changing chrysanthemums, purple crackling ghost peonies, orange bees, and pulsing happy faces in 23 electrifying colors including fuchsia, lemon and aqua.

As the basis for the Fireworks choreography, the score will feature performances from the West Point Band, which has lent its instrumental talents to create ANTHEM, the show's inspiring all-American musical tribute. Featuring new arrangements of Independence Day favorites like "Yankee Doodle," "You're A Grand Old Flag," and "America the Beautiful," the show will ignite patriotism in the hearts of millions.

In addition to the band, the West Point Glee Club will provide vocal backing to a number of tunes providing the soaring melodies for the high-flying explosions. The show will kick off with lauded operatic vocalist Jamie Barton's rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," and country star Craig Campbell will perform a country ballad entitled "American Anthem."

"As the nation's premiere Independence Day show, Macy's Fireworks create an unparalleled and patriotic event that captivates viewers in New York City and around the country," said Susan Tercero, group vice president, Macy's Branded Entertainment. "Intricately synchronized to a rousing and uplifting score featuring the West Point Band and Glee Club, the display will be filled with magical, awe-inspiring effects that will enthrall and delight millions of spectators celebrating our nation's birthday."

Annually conceived, designed and produced by Macy's (NYSE:M) since 1976, with the grand bicentennial celebration at the Statue of Liberty, Macy's Fireworks have grown to become the nation's largest Independence Day celebration in size, artistry and audience. Perfectly designed to synchronize to the musical score, this year's display will be launched from five barges positioned between 24th Street and 41st Street in midtown on the East River.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks are made possible in part by signature partners Green Giant, King's Hawaiian, and SOUR PATCH KIDS Candy and are presented in partnership with the City of New York.

Revelers enjoying the show are encouraged to experience the full breadth of the display by tuning in to radio station 1010 WINS to hear the musical score to which the show is choreographed. Spectators lining the shores of the East River will also enjoy an NYPD helicopter flyover and an FDNY waterboat show prior to the start of the display. Macy's 4th of July Fireworks can be seen from any unobstructed view of the sky above the East River where the barges are located. Public viewing locations and dedicated entry points will be set up along various streets on the F.D.R. Drive, as well as various points in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. Check macys.com/fireworks for the most up-to-date information including exact points of entry, viewing locations for persons with disabilities and for marine viewing details.

Independence Day spectators from coast-to-coast can catch all the action in the sky by tuning to NBC's two-hour Live National broadcast of "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular" beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, with a one-hour encore presentation at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and 9 p.m. CT (check local listings). In addition to the pyrotechnic splendor, the 4th of July's most popular entertainment special will feature the hottest acts in music.

For more information on the 41st Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, please visit www.macys.com/fireworks or call the Macy's Fireworks Hotline at (212) 494-4495.

