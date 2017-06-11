Tony Talk: Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Bradley King!

Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

Bradley King has won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Musical for NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. His collaborations with Rachel Chavkin include Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (Broadway), Hadestown (NYTW), Preludes (LCT3), The Fairy Tale Lives of Russian Girls (Yale Rep), and the upcoming The Royal Family (The Guthrie).

His recent work includes Hadestown (NYTW), Every Angel is Brutal (Clubbed Thumb), As You Like It (Hudson Valley Shakespeare), Constellations & The Last Match (Old Globe), Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (ART: IRNE, Norton Awards), The Way West, Empanada Loca (Drama Desk Nom), Sucker Emcee, and Ninth and Joanie (LAByrinth Theater Company), Elijah Green (The Kitchen), A Winter's Tale (The Pearl Theatre Company), Jacuzzi (Ars Nova), And I and Silence (Signature Theatre Company), and Women or Nothing (Atlantic Theater Company). His work has been seen regionally at The Old Globe, American Repertory Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, McCarter Theatre Center, Penobscot Theatre Company, South Coast Repertory, Virginia Stage Company, Yale Repertory Theatre, and Williamstown Theatre Festival. His opera work includes Bard SummerScape, Boston Early Music Festival, Kentucky Opera, New York City Opera, Opera Omaha, Vancouver Opera, and Virginia Opera.

We're in the winners room with King below!



Related Articles