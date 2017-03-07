Tony Nominee Patricia Clarkson Joins Cast of HBO Drama Series SHARP OBJECTS

Deadline reports that Broadway alum Patricia Clarkson will star opposite Amy Adams in HBO's upcoming eight-episode drama SHARP OBJECTS. Written by Marti Nixon, the series is based on the book by Gillian Flynn.

Sharp Objects will follow reporter Camille Preaker (Adams), who is "fresh from a brief stay at a psychiatric hospital. Camille must return to her tiny hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, Camille finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely."

Clarkson will take on the role of Camille's mother, Adora Crellin. She is described as "queen of Wind Gap's highest society who is haunted by the untimely passing of Camille's sister decades earlier, her anxiety is manifested through an overbearing love and protection for her youngest, Amma. The sudden return of her estranged daughter, Camille, provokes her subtle hostility that threatens Camille's sobriety and sanity."



Jean-Marc Vallée will direct all eight episodes and serve as co-editor. Also executive producing are Jason Blum, Charles Layton, Jessica Rhoades for Blumhouse Productions and Nathan Ross.

Clarkson most recently appeared on Broadway in the revival of THE ELEPHANT MAN opposite Bradley Cooper. She received a Tony nomination for her performance. Her other Broadway credits include EASTERN STANDARD and THE HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

