Tony Awards Close-Up: Will OSLO's Jennifer Ehle Negotiate a Third Tony Award?

A decade after her last foray on Broadway, two-time Tony winner Jennifer Ehle is back in the groundbreaking Oslo. Her performance as peace negotiator 'Mona Juul' has brought her back to the Tonys party and she couldn't be more thrilled!

Ehle's LCT credits include: Oslo, The Coast of Utopia (Tony Award). Broadway: Design for Living, The Real Thing (Tony, Theatre World awards). Off-Broadway: Mr. & Mrs. Fitch (Second Stage), Macbeth. West End: The Philadelphia Story, The Real Thing, Tartuffe. Royal National Theatre: Summerfolk. Royal Shakespeare Company: Richard III, Painter of Dishonor, The Relapse. Film includes The Professor and the Madman, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Monster, Wetlands, Little Men, A Quiet Passion, The Greater Good, Advantageous, Fifty Shades of Grey, A Little Chaos, Robocop, Zero Dark Thirty, Contagion, The King's Speech, The Greatest, Before the Rains, Pride and Glory (2007), Michael Clayton, Possession, Sunshine, This Year's Love, Bedrooms and Hallways, Wilde (BAFTA nom.), Paradise Road, Backbeat. TV includes "Fundamentals of Caring," "The Blacklist," "A Gifted Man," "Pride and Prejudice" (BAFTAAward), "The Camomile Lawn."

OSLO tells the true story of how one young couple, Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul and her husband, social scientist Terje Rød-Larsen planned and orchestrated top-secret, high-level meetings between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords. Featuring dozens of characters and set in locations across the globe, Oslo is both a political thriller and the personal story of a small band of women and men struggling together - and fighting each other - as they seek to change the world.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

