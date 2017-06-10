Tony Awards Close-Up: Paloma Young Explains Her Detailed Designs of GREAT COMET!

Paloma Young picked up her first Tony Award in 2012 (Peter and the Starcatcher) and she's back for more in 2017. As costume designer for Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Young has made some of her best creations yet, and she openly hands much of the credit to her collaborators below!

Young continues her work with Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (Kazino, American Repertory Theatre, Ars Nova) for which she received a Drama Desk nomination and a Lucille Lortel Award. She won a Tony Award for Peter and the Starcatcher. Paloma is also the designer for Broadway's upcoming Bandstand.

Natasha is young, Anatole is hot, and Andrey isn't here... but what about Pierre? Natasha is a beautiful ingénue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiancé Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre (Groban), the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

Related Articles