Tony Awards Close-Up: Meet the Lady Behind the Looks of WAR PAINT, Catherine Zuber!

Costume designer Catherine Zuber has picked up her twelve Tony nomination (six-time winner) for her inspired work on War Paint. Below, watch as she explains the challenges of giving both leading ladies a distinct and separate identity.

Zuber's Broadway credits include: The King and I (Tony Award); Fiddler on the Roof; Golden Boy (Tony nomination); South Pacific (Tony Award); The Coast of Utopia (Tony Award); The Light in the Piazza (Tony Award); Awake and Sing! (Tony Award); The Royal Family (Tony Award, Outer Critics Circle nomination); Edward Albee's Seascape (Tony nomination); Gigi (Drama Desk Award); Oslo; Doubt; Dinner at Eight (Tony, Outer Critics Circle nominations). Metropolitan Opera: IL Barbiere di Siviglia, Les Contes d'Hoffman, Le Comte Ory, L'elisir d'Amore, Otello, Dr. Atomic, Roméo et Juliette. 2016 Induction: Theater Hall of Fame.

War Paint tells the remarkable story of cosmetics titans Helena Rubinstein (Patti LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Christine Ebersole), who defined beauty standards for the first half of the 20th Century. Brilliant innovators with humble roots, both women were masters of self-invention who sacrificed everything to become the country's first major female entrepreneurs. They were also fierce competitors, whose 50-year tug-of-war would give birth to an industry that would forever change the face of America. From Fifth Avenue society to the halls of Congress, their intense rivalry was ruthless, relentless and legendary- pushing both women to build international empires in a world dominated by men.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

