The Muny's A CHORUS LINE Takes Over BWW on Twitter and Instagram Today

Join BroadwayWorld on Instagram and Twitter today as Ian Paget and Holly Ann Butler take us behind the scenes of The Muny's production of A CHORUS LINE.

Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Twitter!

Holly Ann Butler (Sheila)

is delighted to return to the Muny since playing Lila Dixon in Holiday Inn! She has appeared on and off-Broadway in On the Town (Flossie, Claire u/s), How to Succeed... (Hedy/Smitty u/s), Grease (Rizzo u/s), Happiness, and Anyone Can Whistle.

Ian Paget (Paul) has appeared on Broadway in Soul Doctor, Leap of Faith, and Mamma Mia!. In the West End he has appeared in West Side Story.

This singular sensation of a musical tells the story of 19 dancers at a final audition, vying for a spot in a Broadway show. A landmark American musical, A Chorus Line has been called "the greatest musical - ever." With music by Oscar and Tony winning Marvin Hamlisch, A Chorus Line celebrates the dreams, guts and sweat that we all need to take our place "on the line."

A spectacular design team leads this production with scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Andrea Lauer, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer, with production stage manager Laurie Goldfeder.

As previously announced, direction and choreography is by Denis Jones, with music direction by Ben Whiteley.

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, we produce seven world-class musicals each year and welcome over 350,000 theatregoers over our nine-week season. Now celebrating 99 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.

Related Articles