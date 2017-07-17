The Broadway Boys Launch 'A New Broadway' Campaign

Touring vocal group The Broadway Boys announce the launch of a month long Kickstarter campaign to fund their new album, "A New Broadway." The company is aiming to raise $30,000 by August 13th and have recorded their first single, "Magic to Do," as a preview of the album's sound.

Participating in the launch recording and video are Broadway Boys Artistic Director Jesse Nager (MOTOWN the MUSICAL), and members Bryan Terrell Clark (HAMILTON), Nick Chris (MISS SIAGON), Jesse JP Johnson (WICKED), Matt DeAngelis (WAITRESS), Omar Lopez Cepero (ON YOUR FEET), Adam Halpin (RENT), Gabe Violett (SPRING AWAKENING), Brad Greer (BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY), Anthony Festa (WICKED), Nick Cartell (THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA), Jason McCollum (Broadway Inspirational Voices), Marshal Carolan (HAIR).

The campaign will offer incentives such as tickets and backstage tours to shows, in-studio visits during the recording, and even private performances.

The Broadway Boys are offering an early backers promotion: every pledge before Friday July 21 will include a free instant download of "Magic to Do!"

The Broadway Boys is a collection of singers from different Broadway shows who rearrange traditional musical theater tunes with elements of pop/funk/gospel for a new, dynamic sound. The Broadway Boys workshopped in 2011 under the direction of TONY-Winner Billy Porter (KINKY BOOTS) and with music supervision of Oscar and TONY-winner Justin Paul (LA LA LAND, DEAR EVAN HANSEN). Musical Producer and Co-Arranger James Sampliner (PRINCE OF BROADWAY) will helm the next album for the group.

For more information visit www.bwayboys.com and www.kickstarter.com.

Photo Credit: Suzanne Fiore Photography www.suzannefiorephotography.com

