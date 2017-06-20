Tony Danza-Led Showcase Benefits Police Athletic League Acting Program Tonight

Tonight, June 20, 2017, Tony Danza leads a one-night-only showcase performance, "Tony Danza & the Stars of Tomorrow," to benefit the Police Athletic League (PAL) Acting program. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater, 524 West 59 Street.

PAL Board Member and former PAL Kid Tony Danza will take to the stage with teen members of the PAL Acting program in their debut evening of performance, music and humor that will delight and entertain.

"I became a PAL kid when I was 12, after an officer from the neighborhood strongly suggested that I give the Police Athletic League a try. PAL provided games, other kids to play with and most importantly, it was a place that I could go to find caring adults who were interested in my future," says Tony Danza. "PAL has done so much for me. I believe in the PAL, and its importance in our city. I'm excited and proud to support the PAL Acting program which focuses on youth development through performance. Because when you teach a kid how to act, you teach a kid how to act."

The PAL Acting program launched in fall 2016 with a group of students recruited from high schools in high-need communities. The program was developed by PAL Board Member Tony Danza, a former PAL kid, with the intention of increasing theatre arts programming among young people who would otherwise never get to experience the arts. Building off this successful pilot program, PAL looks to offer even more teens the opportunity to participate in hands-on theatre arts learning. PAL Acting will partner with renowned theatre arts institutions and will include trips to production companies on Broadway, enabling youth from low-income communities to take part in the best New York City has to offer.

"Access to theatre arts can transform young minds, encourage young people to explore their creativity, process emotions through storytelling, experience new cultures and perspectives, and build empathy and compassion for those around them," says Frederick Watts, Executive Director of the Police Athletic League. "We're thrilled to have Tony Danza play such an important role in touching the lives of New York City's youth."

For more information or to purchase tickets to "Tony Danza & the Stars of Tomorrow," visit ow.ly/eAM730aUECT.

New York City's Police Athletic League is the first and finest civilian-run PAL in the country. Founded in 1914, PAL has served the city's young people for over 100 years. PAL provides recreational, educational, cultural and social activities to 35,000 boys and girls annually. It is also the city's largest, independent, nonprofit youth organization. For more information, go to www.palnyc.org.

