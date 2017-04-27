THE SPOILS' Jesse Eisenberg to Write, Direct & Star in New TV Comedy Series

Deadline reports that Jesse Eisenberg and J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions have teamed up a new half-hour single-camera comedy TV series. Titled THE MARKET, the project will follow "recently widowed Harold Katzman who moves to Pittsburgh to live with his adult son, Stan (Eisenberg). Both men simultaneously lose their jobs due to the changing American economy and are thrust into an unforgiving job market." Eisenberg will write, direct and star in the series.

Eisenberg, who received an Oscar nomination for his role in The Social Network, is also the author of three plays, including off-Broadway's THE SPOILS, which recently completed a successful West End run. His other works include THE REVISIONIST and ASUNCION. The latter received a Drama League nomination.



Eisenberg's acting credits include Roger Dodger, The Squid and the Whale, Adventureland, Zombieland Batman v. Superman, the Now You See Me franchise and Café Society. He will soon reprise his role of Lex Luthor in Justice League.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

