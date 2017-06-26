TCG Publishes THE KILROYS LIST, Featuring 97 Monologues & Scenes by Female and Trans Playwrights

Theatre Communications Group (TCG) has announced the publication of The Kilroys List: 97 Monologues and Scenes by Female and Trans Playwrights, Volume One.

The Kilroys are a gang of playwrights and producers who came together in Los Angeles in 2013 to stop talking about gender parity in theatre and start taking action. In 2014, they released their first annual List: a vetted collection of plays written by female and trans writers, nominated by hundreds of professional artistic directors, literary managers, professors, producers, directors, and dramaturgs. This collection includes a monologue or scene from each play from the 2014 and 2015 editions of The List.

"And at last there are the Kilroys. A group of kick-ass theatre artists who declare there is no excuse, in the twenty-first century, for producers and artistic directors to insist they cannot find women or women of color in the field. The incredible Kilroys List makes visible proof that there are infinite playworlds of which our current pipelines can only dream. The Kilroys have amassed writers aplenty to fill hundreds of pipelines." - Paula Vogel, from her Foreword

The List 2017, released this week, features the most recommended un- and under-produced plays written by female and trans writers of color, following a survey of hundreds of professional artistic directors, literary managers, professors, producers, directors, and dramaturgs. The List is organized by The Kilroys: an independent, LA-based group of female playwrights and producers, dedicated to taking action in the face of gender disparity in American Theatre. Learn more here.

