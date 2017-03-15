Steven Pasquale Will Join Jason Robert Brown for Two Shows at SubCulture

Due to popular demand, SubCulture artist-in-residence Jason Robert Brown will welcome Steven Pasquale for a second show this weekend. The star oF Brown's The Bridges of Madison County will join him in concert on Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. (sold out) and now 10 p.m. Click here for tickets!

The concert series, curated by the renowned Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, conductor, and director, Jason Robert Brown, incorporates an eclectic mix of material, featuring music from throughout his acclaimed career, along with new works in development.

Special guests in past performances from this series have included Kelli O'Hara, Steve Pasquale, Norbert Leo Butz, Tom Kitt, Tony Danza, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Erivo, Tituss Burgess, Lena Hall, Ana Gasteyer, LaChanze, Shaina Taub, Megan Hilty, and more.

Jason Robert Brown is the ultimate multi-hyphenate - composer, lyricist, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director and performer - best known for his dazzling scores to several of the most renowned musicals of his generation, including The Bridges of Madison County, for which Jason received the 2014 Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Orchestrations; the seminal chamber musical The Last Five Years, now a feature film starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan; his debut song cycle Songs for a New World; and Parade, winner of the 1999 Best Score Tony. The New York Times refers to Jason as "a leading member of a new generation of composers who embody high hopes for the American musical."

His other musicals include Honeymoon In Vegas and 13, a film version of which is currently in development. His "novel symphony" The Trumpet of the Swan has been performed by the National Symphony Orchestra and around the world. Jason conducted Parade at Avery Fisher Hall in an all-star concert performance in February, 2015, and he is in the midst of recording a followup to his solo album, Wearing Someone Else's Clothes. His sold-out series of concerts at the Abrons Arts Center in 2012 yielded a television special and accompanying album, Jason Robert Brown In Concert With Anika Noni Rose.

Jason studied composition at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., with Samuel Adler, Christopher Rouse, and Joseph Schwantner. He lives with his wife, composer Georgia Stitt, and their daughters in New York City. Jason is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild and the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 & 47. Visit him on the web at www.jasonrobertbrown.com.

Steven Pasquale is widely known for starring on the hit FX series RESCUE ME as firefighter "Sean Garrity" and most recently as "Detective Mark Furhman" on FX's award-winning series AMERICAN CRIME STORY: THE PEOPLE V. OJ SIMPSON. He is also known for HBO's Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning drama SIX FEET UNDER as well as his recent role on Showtime's BILLIONS. Additional television credits include NBC's DO NO HARM and UP ALL NIGHT, CBS's THE GOOD WIFE, Netflix's BLOODLINE, A&E's COMA and Lifetime's MARRY ME. He has also appeared in Sofia Coppola's PLATINUM and will next be seen as a series regular on CBS's highly anticipated series, DOUBT.

A regular on the theater scene, he recently starred in Alex Timbers' off-Broadway production of THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM at the Roundabout Theatre. Previously, he starred in the Encores! production of THE WILD PARTY and as "Billy Bigelow" in Chicago Lyric Opera's production of CAROUSEL.

Pasquale starred opposite Kelli O'Hara in the original Broadway production of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY (Drama Desk and Drama League Nominations). Other recent credits include FAR FROM HEAVEN at Playwrights Horizons and Tony Kushner's THE INTELLIGENT HOMOSEXUAL'S GUIDE TO CAPITALISM AND SOCIALISM WITH A KEY TO THE SCRIPTURES at The Public Theater.

He starred on Broadway in Neil LaBute's REASONS TO BE PRETTY, as well as A SOLDIER'S PLAY (Second Stage), Neil LaBute's off-Broadway hit, FAT PIG (MCC), the Ahrens/Flaherty/McNally musical A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE (Lincoln Center, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations), BEAUTIFUL CHILD (Vineyard Theater), THE SPITFIRE GRILL (Playwrights Horizons), SPINNING INTO BUTTER (Lincoln Center), and Andrew Lippa's THE WILD PARTY (MTC).

Pasquale also created the role of "Fabrizio" in Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas's Tony Award-winning THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA. He starred in THE SECRET GARDEN (World AIDS Day Concert) and A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC (Roundabout, opposite Victor Garber, Natasha Richardson, and Vanessa Redgrave). Pasquale co-starred in Ricky Ian Gordon's THE GRAPES OF WRATH at Carnegie Hall, and starred in the national tour of MISS SAIGON.

Pasquale's film credits include Twentieth Century Fox's ALIEN VS. PREDATOR: REQUIEM, AURORA BOREALIS and Jonathan's Segal's THE LAST RUN.

His debut solo album, Somethin' Like Love, was released in 2009 by the Grammy-nominated record label PS Classics.

