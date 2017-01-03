'Step Out' for Two More Weeks with Broadway's HOLIDAY INN

Roundabout Theatre Company, in association with Universal Stage Productions, will conclude its limited engagement of the new hit Broadway show HOLIDAY INN, THE NEW Irving Berlin MUSICAL starring Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Lora Lee Gayer, Tony Award nominee Megan Lawrence, Danny Rutigliano, Megan Sikora and Corbin Bleu on Sunday, January 15.

The song-and-dance filled show is directed by Gordon Greenberg and choreographed by Denis Jones. With music and lyrics by Irving Berlin, Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge's new book is inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, Holiday Inn.

This 'musical-joy machine' features more than 20 of the most beloved songs from the Irving Berlin catalogue, including "Blue Skies," "Steppin' Out With My Baby," "Shaking the Blues Away," "Easter Parade," "Happy Holiday" and "Heatwave."

At the time of closing, Holiday Inn will have played 38 preview performances and 119 regular performances. After opening on Broadway on Thursday, October 6, 2016, the limited run was extended two weeks to January 15, 2017.

Holiday Inn tells the story of Jim (Pinkham), who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut... but life just isn't the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim's luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda (Gayer), a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn The Farmhouse into a fabulous inn with sensational performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim's best friend, Ted (Bleu), tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love? Whether you adored the film or are experiencing HOLIDAY INN for the first time, this year-round romance is sure to delight.

The cast also includes Malik Akil, Will Burton, Barry Busby, Darien Crago, Caley Crawford, Jenifer Foote, Morgan Gao, Matt Meigs, Shina Ann Morris, Catherine Ricafort, Drew Redington, Amanda Rose, Jonalyn Saxer, Parker Slaybaugh, Samantha Sturm, Amy Van Norstrand, Travis Ward-Osborne, Paige Williams, Victor Wisehart, Kevin Worley, Borris York.

The creative team for Holiday Inn includes Anna Louizos (Sets), Alejo Vietti (Costumes), Jeff Croiter (Lights), Keith Caggiano (Sound), Charles G. La Pointe (Wigs), Joe Dulude II (Make-up), Andy Einhorn (Music Director/Supervisor), Larry Blank (Orchestrations), Sam Davis (Vocal & Dance Arrangements), Bruce Pomahac (Additional Dance & Vocal Arrangements), John Miller (Music Coordinator).

On January 14, 2017, Holiday Inn will become the second ever Broadway production to be live streamed by BroadwayHD and in Spring 2017, the original Broadway cast recording will be available on Ghostlight Records, sh-k-boom.com/holiday-inn.

Holiday Inn was originally developed at The Goodspeed Opera House, one of the country's most respected nonprofit institutions.

Universal Stage Productions (Associate Producer) is the live theatre division of the world-famous motion picture studio. Universal's record-breaking musical phenomenon Wicked is currently celebrating its thirteenth hit year on Broadway. With a national tour and multiple international productions, Wicked has been seen by nearly 50 million people worldwide, making it one of the most successful theatrical ventures of all time. In 2008, Universal's critically acclaimed musical adaptation of Billy Elliot opened on Broadway and went on to win ten Tony Awards including Best Musical. Universal also produced the Tony-nominated Broadway production of Bring It On: The Musical, the acclaimed revival of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, and is actively involved in the development of new work with many of the nation's leading non-profit theatres.

Roundabout Theatre Company is committed to producing the highest quality theatre with the finest artists, sharing stories that endure, and providing accessibility to all audiences. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills its mission each season through the production of classic plays and musicals; development and production of new works by established and emerging writers; educational initiatives that enrich the lives of children and adults; and a subscription model and audience outreach programs that cultivate and engage all audiences.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals, and new works on its five stages, each of which is specifically designed to enhance the needs of Roundabout's mission. Off-Broadway, the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre, with its simple sophisticated design, is perfectly suited to showcasing new plays. The grandeur of its Broadway home on 42nd Street, American Airlines Theatre, sets the ideal stage for the classics. Roundabout's Studio 54 provides an exciting and intimate Broadway venue for its musical and special event productions. The Stephen Sondheim Theatre offers a state of the art LEED certified Broadway theatre in which to stage major large-scale musical revivals. Together these distinctive homes serve to enhance Roundabout's work on each of its stages.

Roundabout's season in 2016 includes Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical by Gordon Greenberg and Chad Hodge, directed by Gordon Greenberg with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin; and the national tour of Sam Mendes & Rob Marshall's Tony Award-winning production of Cabaret.

The 2016-2017 Roundabout Underground season includes On the Exhale, a new play by Martín Zimmerman, directed by Leigh Silverman and starring Marin Ireland.

Roundabout's season in 2017 will include Arthur Miller's The Price, directed by Terry Kinney; If I Forget by Steven Levenson, directed by Daniel Sullivan; Marvin's Room by Scott McPherson, directed by Anne Kauffman; Napoli, Brooklyn by Meghan Kennedy, directed by Gordon Edelstein.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

