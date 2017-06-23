Stars of WAITRESS, ANASTASIA, 'CHOCOLATE FACTORY' and More Set for 'Broadway in the Boros' Series, Kicking Off Today

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment recently announced the lineup for this summer's "Broadway in the Boros" series, featuring free performances from the casts of hit Broadway musicals in neighborhoods throughout New York City. These fun and entertaining shows are family-friendly, free, and open to the public.

Broadway is an essential component of New York's iconic entertainment scene, but attending a Broadway show can be cost-prohibitive for many City residents. Back for a second year, 'Broadway in the Boros' aims to increase access to free musical performances in Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Staten Island. The outdoor events are set in venues including public parks and plazas in neighborhoods where live music programming is infrequent.

The Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment thanks its 2017 Broadway in the Boros partners, including: Brooklyn College, Univision, The Village Voice, and Bai.

Broadway in the Boros is a partnership between the Broadway Theatre community and New York City Parks Department, along with AFM Local 802 and alliances among City Agencies, neighborhood organizations, and local cultural institutions.

Schedule of Events:

Today, June 23

Noon - 1:00 PM

Albee Square Plaza, Downtown Brooklyn (map)

Featuring performances from Broadway cast members from Waitress and Chicago

Presented with support from the Downtown Brooklyn Partnership

Friday, July 21

Noon - 1:00 PM

Socrates Sculpture Park, Long Island City, Queens (map)

Featuring performances from Broadway cast members from Anastasia

Presented in partnership with Socrates Sculpture Park

Monday, July 24

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Williamsbridge Park Oval, Bronx (map)

Film screening of Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!, preceded by special guest performers and interactive crowd dance lesson

Presented in partnership with Disney Theatrical Productions and the NYC Parks Department

Friday, July 28

Noon - 1:00 PM

Borough Hall Plaza, Staten Island (map)

Featuring performances from Broadway cast members of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Presented in partnership with the Office of Staten Island President James Oddo

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment encompasses the key economic and creative sectors of film, TV, theater, music, advertising, publishing, digital content and real estate as it relates to these industries. In total, these sectors account for over 305,000 jobs, and an economic output of $104 billion. The office promotes New York City as a thriving center of creativity, issuing permits for productions filming on public property, and facilitating production throughout the five boroughs. It also oversees NYC Media, the largest municipal broadcasting entity in the country including five TV Stations and a radio station with a reach of 18 million households in a 50-mile radius.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles