Sam Waterston and John Douglas Thompson Star in Playing on Air's A MAN OF HIS TIME Podcast

Claudia Catania, founder and Artistic Director of Playing on Air, has announced the release of Playing on Air's 50th podcast: acclaimed actors Sam Waterston and John Douglas Thompson starring in Kate T. Billingsley 's A Man of His Time, directed by Estelle Parsons. A Man of His Time is now available for streaming and download along with Playing on Air's entire archive.

Playing on Air offers free podcasts of short plays by major American Playwrights and featuring outstanding contemporary actors and directors. Podcasts are released twice a month and each features a short form play followed by a conversation with the artists. Claudia Catania describes Playing on Air as "a public radio show and podcast sharing quality theater for free and on demand."

In A Man of His Time, a descendant of Supreme Court Chief Justice Taney, who handed down the disastrous 1857 DrEd Scott decision affirming the right of slave owners to take their slaves into Western territories, invites a descendant of Scott to meet him at a highway diner halfway between Virginia and Vermont. Scott's great-great-grandson shows up.

Sam Waterston, star of The Killing Fields, "Law and Order," "The Newsroom," "Grace and Frankie" and much more, plays the contemporary Taney, and John Douglas Thompson, whose recent stage credits include Satchmo at the Waldorf, The Emperor Jones, Othello and Jitney, and is currently in Julius Caesar at Central Park's Delacorte Theatre, plays the contemporary Scott. Director Estelle Parsons is an Academy Award winner for Bonnie and Clyde, and her recent stage and television credits include "Roseanne" and August, Osage County.

Previous podcasts have featured such actors as Bobby Cannavale, Adam Driver, Julie Halston, Harriet Harris, John Leguizamo, Margo Martindale, Audra McDonald, Debra Monk, Rosie Perez, Kathleen Turner and Michael Urie. Directors have included Doug Hughes, Anne Kauffman, John Rando, Seret Scott, ClauDia Weill and Michael Wilson. Playwrights represented include David Auburn, Christopher Durang, Jesse Eisenberg, Alexandra Gersten-Vassilaros, Arlene Hutton, David Ives, Warren Leight, David Lindsay-Abaire, Lynn Nottage, Paul Rudnick and John Patrick Shanley.

To subscribe to Playing on Air podcasts, click the podcast app that comes loaded on iPhones and iPads and search for Playing on Air. On Android devices, download the Player FM app from the Google Play Store. For more information and instructions, or to download directly from iTunes or stream directly on a computer, visit playingonair.com and click Podcasts.

