STAGE TUBE: Laura Osnes Welcomes BANDSTAND Home at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Rehearsals begin today for the brand new musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton). The musical begins performances Friday, March 31 prior to an official opening night on Wednesday, April 26 at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45 Street). Bandstand features music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker.

Set in the smoke filled, swing fueled night clubs of 1945, Bandstand brings the against-all-odds story of singer/songwriter Donny Novitski (Cott) and his band of mismatched fellow WWII veterans to the stage.

When a national radio contest to find America's next big swing band offers a chance at instant fame and Hollywood fortune, Donny must whip his wise-cracking gang of jazzers (Carroll, Ellis, Hopkins, Packard, Pero) into fighting shape. Teaming up with the beautiful young war widow Julia (Osnes) as their singer, they struggle to confront the lingering effects and secrets of the battlefield that threaten to tear them apart.

Below, watch as Osnes welcomes the show to Broadway straight from the Bernard B. Jacobs stage!

Related Articles