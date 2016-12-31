STAGE TUBE: In the Face of 2016, Kristin Chenoweth Reminds Us All to SMILE

What a year. A list of all the bad-crazy things that happened in 2016 would be longer than the Hamilton cancellation line, so we'll skip that and get right to the dulcet tones of the luminous Kristin Chenoweth, who reminds us all to smile in this video from SiriusXM, no matter what happens in these last hours of 2016, or in 2017.

Kristin Chenoweth recently returned to the stage for a limited engagement in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY, directed by Richard Jay-Alexander. She recently released her latest album, "The Art of Elegance"

After stealing hearts with her show-stopping turn in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, which earned her a Tony Award, Kristin Chenoweth rose to Broadway super-stardom as Glinda in WICKED, a performance so iconic it changed the Great White Way for good.

She's since become a sweetheart of the small and silver screens, dazzling audiences across the globe with her powerhouse vocals and irresistible charm. Most recently, this celebrated leading lady returned to the stage in ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY.

Check out the beautiful video below!

Related Articles