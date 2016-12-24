STAGE TUBE: HOLIDAY INN Cast Members Perform Rare Irving Berlin Tune

We all know White Christmas, but did you know that Irving Berlin wrote another Christmas song? On the newest episode of The Richard Rockage Show, "Holiday Inn" cast members perform rare, 100 yr old Irving Berlin Christmas Song Cast members of "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical" perform a rare Irving Berlin Christmas song that turns one hundred today.

The Richard Rockage Show YouTube channel celebrates Christmas Eve with Irving Berlin's rare, only other, Christmas composition: "Santa Claus: A Syncopated Christmas Song." Berlin, then only twenty-eight, wrote the song exclusively for the "The World" magazine on Christmas Eve in 1916. When the magazine company closed it's doors in 1931, the song remained forgotten in its archives until Benjamin Sears and Bradford Conner rediscovered the song 80 years after its debut, in 1996.

To commemorate the song's 100th anniversary to the day, Broadway's "Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical" cast members Amanda Rose ("Oklahoma", "Wicked"), Samantha Sturm ("On The Town", "Matilda, the Musical", "Nice Work if You Can Get It") and Paige Williams ("Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella", "Mary Poppins"), perform this rare tuner. The band consists of Ben Lively ("The Robber Bridegroom", "Spring Awakening") on violin, Ray Cetta ("Chicago") on upright bass, and Conor Keelan ("A Bronx Tale") on acoustic guitar who accompany on this Richard Rockage (Carol's For A Cure - several editions, Carnegie Hall's Holiday Pops, "A Bronx Tale", "Hunchback of Notre Dame") arrangement. Roundabout Theatre Company's

"Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical" currently plays at Studio 54 and continues performances through January 15, 2017. Visit roundabouttheatre.org or call (212) 719?1300 for more information. Studio 54 is located at 254 West 54th Street, New York.

