STAGE TUBE: Bonnie Milligan Performs an Ode to Streisand From RACHAEL LILY ROSENBLOOM

On March 13, Paul Jabara's campy cult musical Rachael Lily Rosenbloom...and don't you ever forget it! came to Feinstein's/54 Below. Bonnie Milligan played the title role at this concert production. Watch her sing "Dear Miss Streisand" below!

The papers called it "the first intentionally campy musical in Broadway history" and "Broadway's first disco musical," but Paul Jabara's Rachael Lily Rosenbloom... and don't you ever forget it! packed her bags after only 7 previews at the Broadhurst in 1973.

The wild and fantastic tale of an average girl going from the Brooklyn fish market to the height of Hollywood glamour was created by Paul Jabara (composer, lyricist, co-book writer) who later went on to pen hits including "Last Dance," "The Main Event," and "It's Raining Men," and become a Grammy and Academy Award winner.

Paul Jabara's Rachael Lily Rosenbloom was the brainchild of the then 25-year-old Jabara, who appeared in several Broadway shows and worshiped Barbra Streisand. The title character shared this trait, and the extra 'a' in Rachael was the one that 'Barbra' discarded from her name. The backstage atmosphere and onstage drama at the show was so crazy - from drug use to kicklines in g-strings - that it prompted several of the dancers to begin the talk sessions that would become the basis for A Chorus Line.

Related Articles