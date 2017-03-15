Rush Policy Announced for THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The Mischief Theatre production of The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award winning West End hit comedy, which officially began performances Thursday, March 9 at the Lyceum Theatre and will open on Sunday April 2, has announced a general rush policy.

A limited number of $30 rush tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong will be available for purchase at the Lyceum Theatre, when the box office opens on the day of the applicable performance. Tickets will be limited to two per person and subject to availability. Seats may be in partial view locations. Cash or credit cards will be accepted for rush tickets.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong stars the original West End cast featuring Matthew Cavendish, Bryony Corrigan, Rob Falconer, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit. The cast also includes Jonathan Fielding and Amelia McClain.

When the show opened in the West End, The Independent raved "Exquisitely choreographed mayhem," The Financial Times called it "A joyous show that builds to a glorious climax," The Times of London dubbed the comedy "A masterpiece of malfunction," while The Daily Mail gasped "I feared I was going to hyperventilate" in their five star review and The New York Times called it "a gut busting hit."

Awarded 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014 Whatsonstage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK Broadwayworld Best New Play Awards, The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its third smash hit year on the West End and has announced a national tour that will visit 30 venues across throughout the UK through July 2017.

It is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play which started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance, and has gone on to play to an audience of over half a million around the world.

Mischief Theatre, led by Artistic Director Henry Lewis and Company Director Jonathan Sayer, was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief Theatre performs across the UK and internationally with improvised and original scripted work.

In addition to the current hit London production of The Play That Goes Wrong at The Duchess Theatre, Mischief Theatre's The Comedy About A Bank Robbery plays The Criterion Theatre and their production of Peter Pan Goes Wrong recently completed a limited holiday run at The Apollo Theatre to rave reviews, making Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields the youngest ever writers to have three shows playing simultaneously in the West End. On New Year's Eve, a specially filmed studio version of Peter Pan Goes Wrong was broadcast by the BBC and has been viewed by six million people in the UK.

The Play That Goes Wrong is directed by Mark Bell, featuring set design by Nigel Hook, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson and costume design by Roberto Surace.

The Play That Goes Wrong is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, J.J. Abrams, Kenny Wax, Stage Presence Ltd., Catherine Schreiber, Ken Davenport, Double Gemini Productions / deRoy-Brunish, Damian Arnold / TC Beech, Greenleaf Productions / Bard-Roth, Martian Entertainment / Jack Lane / John Yonover, and Lucas McMahon.

